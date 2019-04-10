Ahmedabad: Woman's hand burnt for filing violence plaint

A complaint was lodged with Chandkheda police station on Monday by a school teacher against her husband after he burned her hand with a hot iron box. According to the police, the husband took the drastic step after his wife lodged a case of domestic violence against him and her in-laws.

The complaint has been lodged by the victim, identified as Monika Sharma, a resident of Chandkheda and a teacher with the DPS School in Gandhinagar. She stated that in 2014, she married Vikram Sharma, a resident of Delhi.

Around 10 days ago, her in-laws came to Ahmedabad and started living with them. In that time, a dispute broke out between her in-laws and her because they taunted her for not doing household work and not giving dowry.

Late on Sunday night, when Monika couldn't handle the stress, she lodged a complaint with the police against her husband and in-laws. The next day, when her husband came to know about it, he beat her and burnt her hand. She then called police control for help, who reached the spot and later a complaint was lodged.