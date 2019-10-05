Ahmedabad: Woman jumps from building, falls on old man; both die

In a freak incident in the wee hours of Friday, a 30-year-old woman jumped from the 13th floor of a building in Amraiwadi as she made an attempt at suicide but ended up falling on a senior citizen killing both on the spot.

Some of the residents who were out on a morning walk and had witnessed the incident informed the police about the incident. The two were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, they were declared brought dead.

Police said that Mamta Rathi, a visitor to Parishkar Residential Societies Block E in Amraiwadi jumped from the balcony of the 13th-floor apartment. She fell on Babubhai Gamit, 69, a resident of the same society who was out for a morning walk.

According to the police, Rathi originally belonged to Surat but had come to Ahmedabad to visit her brother and her parents who lived in the society. Rathi had been battling from some mental issues and Gamit was a former teacher.

"It seems that the woman was on medication for some mental illness. She had come to meet her parents, who live with her brother in the same building which has 14 floors in all. She came to the city on October 2," said Assitant Commissioner of Police, NL Desai. So far no suicide note has been found to figure out the motive behind Rathi's move, the police said.