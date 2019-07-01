Headlines

Ahmedabad: Woman blackmailed, molested by relative

The incident took place on Saturday at around 11.30 pm at her residence in Chandlodia area.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

A 34-year-old woman was molested by her relative, while she was alone at home. The accused grabbed her from behind. A complaint was lodged with the Sola High Court police station.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 11.30 pm at her residence in Chandlodia area. She lives with her husband and three children. The relative made advances while she was alone at home, the complaint stated.

Around four years back she had an affair with the accused, during which he took photographs and blackmailed her. In order to sort out the issue, on June 29, she invited the accused home. After having a conversation when the victim went inside the kitchen to fetch water, the accused followed her back and groped her. Even after she resisted, he refused to let her go.

As per police official, the victim screamed for help, which alerted her neighbours, but somehow the accused managed to flee from the spot. A complaint was later lodged against the accused with the Sola High Court police station. DH Gadhvi, inspector said, "Right now we have lodged a case and will soon to nab the accused."

