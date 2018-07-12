Ahmedabad: With 500 saplings, a 'green' dream blooms near Vasna Barrage

Neem, chikoo, gooseberry, jamun, peepal, and banyan, are some of the trees that will be grown

Trees are essentially nature's gift to mankind. Realising this, Ahmedabad Forest Department, an NGO, and some volunteers have begun a process to convert a barren land of around one lakh square metre into a green belt. About 500 tree saplings will be planted in this space, starting this Sunday.

"To combat pollution and deforestation, the forest department and some volunteers have initiated the process of tree plantation. We have started working to develop an urban forest," said Dinesh Kumar Gautam, Managing Trustee, Drishti Foundation Trust.

"As the city is gradually turning into a concrete jungle, we want to grow a green-rich space to maintain the biodiversity. The land near Vasana barrage has been barren for long, making it uneven and hard. We have been ploughing and tilling the soil for long and it has finally become fit for cultivation after receiving rainfall," added Gautam. The Forest department is giving 500 saplings to plant at this location.

Neem, chikoo, gooseberry, jamun, peepal, and banyan, are some of the trees that will be grown. The trust will look after at this place for the next five years. "Generally, the survival rate of saplings is 60 per cent. With dedication and care, we hope to achieve more than that," he said.

The government has asked people across the state to join hands in the tree plantation drive. "This year we are targeting to plant 9 crore saplings across the state. To achieve this, we need people's support. We are distributing free samples to them. For some saplings, we will take a token amount so that people value it. Wherever people find enough space to grow a tree, they should," said Ganpat Vasava, Forest and Environment Minister.

"At many places, NGOs have taken up initiatives for mass plantation. We are supporting such forestation drives across the state," he added.

Environment experts believe plantation at such places needs extra care. "Generally, before plantation, one needs to test the soil to find out its type, so that suitable species are planted accordingly. Eventual survival of the plants depends on how much care is taken. Distance should be maintained between the saplings, keeping in mind the future growth. As this land was barren for long, it will need extra care after plantation," said Mahesh Pandya, an environmentalist.