Ahmedabad: Valuables worth Rs 41 lakh stolen from store

The complaint was lodged by the manager of the store identified as Dhaval Patel (29), a resident of Ghatlodia who works at the iVenus store located at Asian Square building on Sindhu Bhawan road.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 28, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

A gang of seven people broke into a mobile phone store located on Sindhu Bhawan road and stole Rs 41 lakh worth of valuables comprising 30 mobile phones and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

The complaint was lodged by the manager of the store identified as Dhaval Patel (29), a resident of Ghatlodia who works at the iVenus store located at Asian Square building on Sindhu Bhawan road. According to Patel, he has been working with the company for past two years and on Saturday, he was on leave.

He further stated in his complaint that on the morning of May 26, at around 10:30am, he got a call from his employee saying that the shuttle lock of the store had been broken and it seemed like somebody had broken into the store. After the incident came to light, Patel immediately reached the store and later, informed the police control room about the matter. After Vastrapur police and FSL department staff reached the spot, they started an investigation. It was revealed that late on Saturday night, seven people had broken into the store and stolen Rs 41 lakh worth of valuables from the store.

The thieves had taken the mobiles out of the boxes and left the boxes behind, and the cash which was inside a cupboard drawer had also been stolen.

Inspector MM Jadeja of Vastrapur police station said, "We have recovered CCTV footage from the store and even from our cameras. It shows seven people walking towards the store with bags and breaking into it. After stealing the valuables from the store, all seven walked towards Pakwan side, hired an auto and went towards Sarkhej side. The CCTV footage is clear and most of the accused have been identified. We will soon wrap up the case."

