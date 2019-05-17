Ahmedabad University allows freshers to change subjects

Taking a leap in higher education, Ahmedabad University will now give six months' time to Class 12 pass-outs to explore and choose their area of interest. The university is all set to introduce a six-month foundation programme, common for students from all disciplines, where they will be exposed to various subjects such as mathematics, data sciences, communication, behaviour, constitutional rights, environment, humanities, etc, through real-life challenges after which they can choose, and if need be, change their subjects.

The foundation programme, as AU community members say, will offer customised education to students so that they do not end up studying subjects where their interests do not lie.

Professor Pankaj Chandra, vice-chancellor, Ahmedabad University said, "We often see students choosing a programme only to find out that their interests lie in some other area. At 17 or 18 years, they may not be clear as to the most suitable choice for them. They commit to a career that does not allow them to play to their strengths and then, find it difficult to reverse their decision. We want to give them flexibility and support at the time of entering university."

He further said, "For example, after the foundation programme, a student of BA who wants to study accountancy can opt for the commerce course. We will allow the flexibility up to two years. If they want to change thereafter, the two years will be counted as general education."

As part of the foundation programme, the students will be given four challenges that include water, climate change, democracy and justice and neighbourhoods, to work upon and learn all subjects.

To have an inter-disciplinary environment, a student, despite belonging to arts or commerce can opt for engineering as a major. "No single challenge of the world can be solved with just one discipline," says Chandra. The university offers eight under-graduate programmes and 22 majors (specialisation).

ACADEMIC FREEDOM

Speaking about academic freedom and pressures (referring to Ramchandra Guha’s joining AU), he said, “Challenges keep coming. You keep navigating your way and keep finding positive things. We have a very supportive and non-interfering board.”