Ahmedabad: Tyre shop owner putting our lives at risk, says Residents of Shreeji Apartment

Over 100 families in the vicinity of a tyre shop where a massive fire had broken out a year ago are a worried lot, with the owner allegedly carrying out illegal construction at the place.

The residents of Shreeji Apartment said the alleged illegalities at Hemant Tyre shop, near Himalaya mall, will put their lives in danger in case of another fire. They said their repeated complaints to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation have fallen on deaf ears. Hitesh Mittal, owner of the tyre shop, denied any wrongdoings.

Nimesh Shah, chairman of Shreeji Apartment, said, "We had found that the owner had started illegal construction and again begun storing tyres in the basement of the shop. He is repeating the same thing that caused a huge fire earlier and risking our lives too."

The Vastrapur locals said they had submitted a complaint to the AMC's Estate department on April 17. A notice was issued to the shopkeeper on April 26. Another was sent on May 6, giving the owner 3 days to pull down the illegal construction. Since then, no action has been taken by the owner as well as the authorities, they said.

The locals said they are surprised at the inaction in this case considering that the AMC has gone on an overdrive to check fire-safety compliance at coaching classes and other establishments after the Surat tragedy.

Paresh Patel, estate officer of New-West zone said, "We have issued a notice to the shop owner and further investigation is on. After the Surat fire, our team is involved in a different drive due to which we have not been able to complete the task. We will surely take action in this matter within a week."

Last September, a huge fire erupted in the basement of Hemant Tyre. It was found that the tyres stored there had raised the intensity of the fire. Owner Mittal was arrested on the charges of flouting fire safety rules. He later walked out on bail.

Mittal accused the society members of making false allegations against him. "I am not running any illegal work in the shop, just doing my business. But these society members are harassing me. I have also stopped using the basement for storing the tyres." Mittal said he has also brought the alleged harassment by the society residents to the notice of the Ahmedabad police commissioner.