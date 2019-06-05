Headlines

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Two sarees worth Rs 1.6 lakh stolen from shop

UNDER COVER: One of them had hid the sarees in her skirts

article-main
dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

Last month, when three customers —including two women and a man— entered a Ritu Kumar designer's boutique near Iscon Road, little did the salesman suspected their behaviour. Like any other customer, these customers were given proper attention and shown designs as per their taste. But, the salesman Shahin Mandorsarvala, a resident of Danilimda was in a rude shock. He registered a complaint of theft with the Satellite police station on Monday.

He stated in his complaint that on the evening of May 25 at around 5:30 pm, while he was working, three customers – two women and a man – entered the store to buy some designer sarees from the store.

All three were well dressed, in a manner that was similar to the usual sort of customers who shop at the store. One of the women and the man went up to the salesman and asked him to show some of the designer stuff to them, while the other lady went to another side of the store and was looking at the displayed sarees.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA
  • The sarees were stolen on May 25, and a complaint was registered on June 3 
     
  • The CCTV footage showed that one of the customers went on to the other side of the shop and hid two sarees under her skirt 

The three spent around 20 minutes in the shop looking at sarees but didn't end up buying anything from the store and left. On June 3, the shop employees discovered that two designer sarees which cost a total of Rs 1.6 lakh were missing from their display spots. The employees started a search in the shop but the sarees could not be found.

Later, when they looked at the CCTV footage they saw one of the ladies stole the displayed sarees from the rack. She hid the sarees under her skirt.

