Ahmedabad: Two men beaten up with bat for honking

Two men were attacked with bat for honking in Behrampura area.

The complaint was lodged with Kagdapith police station on Friday by victim Hardik Palodar, 26, a resident of Behrampura. He stated that on Thursday evening his brother Kartik and his wife were out on a bike. The two accused identified as Manish Parmar and Darshan Parmar attacked Kartik with a bat for honking at them.

As per the allegation, Manish was standing on the road, when Kartik honked at him to give way, after which Manish started abusing him and attacked him. Hardik, his brother intervened, but he was also beaten up by the two. Hardik and Kartik both sustained serious injuries on head and were rushed to the Civil Hospital. A cross-complaint was lodged by the other two against Hardik and Kartik.