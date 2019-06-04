Ahmedabad: Two inspectors face suspension

Two inspector's of the Ahmedabad Police department were suspended for failing in their duties. by the DGP Shivanand Jha after the State Monitoring Cell seized liquor from their respected jurisdiction.

As per officials, PB Chauhan, posted as inspector of Sola police station and MB Zala, inspector of Satellite police station were suspended on Monday.

The decision was taken after the State Monitoring Cell seized a total of Rs 29.31lakh worth of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from Sola and Satellite police jurisdiction. Both inspectors were suspended by the DGP after observing negligence their duty

On June 3, a team of state monitoring cell raided a bungalow located Greenwood society which comes under Sola police station. During the raid around Rs 1.74 lakh worth of IMFL was recovered from the house. The accused identified as Kuntal Bhatt was arrested from the spot.

While on May 15, the team had raided a bungalow located on the premises of Bijal Bungalows in Satellite area. They seized IMFL worth around Rs 27.57lakh from the house and arrested two accused identified as Sachin Thakar and Dhaval Radadia.