Ahmedabad: Two dupe firm of Rs 54 lakh with petro card

The money was withdrawn from June 2015 to February 2019

An employee of a company, along with a former employee of a petrol pump, cheated the firm of Rs 58 lakh by withdrawing money from the petro card given to them for official use.

The money was withdrawn from June 2015 to February 2019.

According to a complaint registered with the Sola High Court police station by one Anil Dobariya, 40, area sales manager of Writers Safeguard Company, one of their field employees, Sushil Kumar Jha, misused his position to gain cash through the petro cards.

Dobariya in his complaint said that the company is in the business of refilling the ATMs of various banks with money.

A bevvy of vehicles are used for this purpose and the field department keeps a record of the number of kilometres that each vehicle covers and it's fuel expenses.

Dobariya said that as per the company policy, the field department officers are given petro cards of Indian Oil Corporation and they have to ensure that the fuel for the vehicles are brought from designated petrol pumps with which the company has a contract.

The complaint states that Jha, who had been working with the company since October 2014 as a field officer, was in charge of the petro cards and these had to be used at the Shri Krishna Petrol pump near Manav Mandir.

It further said that Jha kept records of the fuel bills and also noted the kilometre that each vehicle travelled. As per rules, he had to fill these details in the software of the company. He was also the only one authorised to swept he petro cards as he only had access to the login and password.

The complaint states that the Mumbai office during checking realised that the average (the kilometres that a vehicle travels for every litre of diesel) of the vehicles under Jha had gone down.

Upon inquiring, Jha told the office that the vehicles were old and that in many of the vehicles the display that showed the kilometres a vehicle travelled was also not working.

Not satisfied, the Mumbai office carried out surprise checks at the city offices. It also took out details of the use of petro card and found that the card had also been swiped at one Dishant Petrol Pump in Pancharipuri.

Investigations further revealed that though the company had no contract with the petrol pump for buying fuel, Jha along with a former employee of the petrol pump, identified as one Bhagat, withdrew money with the help of the petrol card.

Between June 2015 and February 2019 the two had withdrawn Rs 58,55,400 with the help of petro card.

MODUS OPERANDI