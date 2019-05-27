Ahmedabad: Two dupe firm of Rs 54 lakh with petro card

Headlines

Meet IIT alumnus IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa ignites firestorm of heat, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT alumnus IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

Fastest T20 centuries in different T20 leagues

10 health benefits of eating Sourdough bread

Toughest cars in India  2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Two dupe firm of Rs 54 lakh with petro card

The money was withdrawn from June 2015 to February 2019

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 27, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An employee of a company, along with a former employee of a petrol pump, cheated the firm of Rs 58 lakh by withdrawing money from the petro card given to them for official use.

The money was withdrawn from June 2015 to February 2019.

According to a complaint registered with the Sola High Court police station by one Anil Dobariya, 40, area sales manager of Writers Safeguard Company, one of their field employees, Sushil Kumar Jha, misused his position to gain cash through the petro cards.

Dobariya in his complaint said that the company is in the business of refilling the ATMs of various banks with money.

A bevvy of vehicles are used for this purpose and the field department keeps a record of the number of kilometres that each vehicle covers and it's fuel expenses.

Dobariya said that as per the company policy, the field department officers are given petro cards of Indian Oil Corporation and they have to ensure that the fuel for the vehicles are brought from designated petrol pumps with which the company has a contract.

The complaint states that Jha, who had been working with the company since October 2014 as a field officer, was in charge of the petro cards and these had to be used at the Shri Krishna Petrol pump near Manav Mandir.

It further said that Jha kept records of the fuel bills and also noted the kilometre that each vehicle travelled. As per rules, he had to fill these details in the software of the company. He was also the only one authorised to swept he petro cards as he only had access to the login and password.

The complaint states that the Mumbai office during checking realised that the average (the kilometres that a vehicle travels for every litre of diesel) of the vehicles under Jha had gone down.

Upon inquiring, Jha told the office that the vehicles were old and that in many of the vehicles the display that showed the kilometres a vehicle travelled was also not working.

Not satisfied, the Mumbai office carried out surprise checks at the city offices. It also took out details of the use of petro card and found that the card had also been swiped at one Dishant Petrol Pump in Pancharipuri.

Investigations further revealed that though the company had no contract with the petrol pump for buying fuel, Jha along with a former employee of the petrol pump, identified as one Bhagat, withdrew money with the help of the petrol card.

Between June 2015 and February 2019 the two had withdrawn Rs 58,55,400 with the help of petro card.

MODUS OPERANDI

  • The complaint states that Jha, who had been working with the company since October 2014 as a field officer, was in charge of the petro cards 
     
  • It further said that Jha kept records of the fuel bills and also noted the kilometre
     
  • Mumbai office, during checking realised, that the average of the vehicles under Jha had gone down.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This car costs Rs 208 crore; here's why it is so expensive

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident, says Congress president

'I am extremely sorry that....': Henry Olonga issues public apology after Heath Streak death rumours

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa ignites firestorm of heat, watch

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE