Ahmedabad: Traffic cops under bribery radar

Traffic cops under bribery radar number of bribery cases were lodged against Home Department staff, in which 50% of cases were lodged against traffic cops, according to Anti Corruption Bureau's data of 2019 till June.

In 2019 (till June), a total of 125 cases bribery in Gujarat were reported, out of which 28 cases were lodged against the Home Department staff, 20 cases were lodged against the Revenue Department staff, 19 cases against Agriculture and Cooperation Department employees, 16 are against Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department staff etc.

DP Chudhasma, assistant director of ACB said, "The highest number of bribery cases were lodged against Home Department staff, in which a total of 42 accused were arrested which included one class-2 government officer, 33 class-3 government officer, one class-4 officer and seven other people."

The statistics revealed that out of the 28 cases, 14 cases were reported against traffic department personnels for indulging in bribery, while the rest cases were lodged against police officials for accepting bribe for clearing names from cases, compromising dispute of two parties etc.

As per senior police officials, "Out of the 28 cases, 50% of the cases were lodged against traffic cops, as they are the ones who have the most direct interaction with public. Usually, people never approach ACB for help. But there are those who are constantly harassed and targeted by the cops, and finally resort to filing a complaint with with them."

Most of the cases are lodged after the complainant has already paid the bribe to the traffic cops and repeatedly have been harassed by the cop. Most of the times, the private cab drivers, loading vehicle drivers and shuttle vehicle drivers lodge the complaint after they are been targeted by the cops even after they have followed the rules and regulation.

"Once the complaint has been filed against the traffic cops, we verify the matter by setting a trap against the accused officer. We send a decoy public man to point out the officer and try to nab him a red-handed accepting a bribe. We cross-check the allegation and collect evidence against the officer. We cross-check, as many a times people make a false allegation through the 1064 help-line number. But they never come forward during the course of investigation," added Chudasma.

ACB has also lodged cases against traffic police officials on the basis of video evidence. In May, a case was filed against assitant sub-inspector of Surat traffic department, after a video of him accepting Rs 500 bribe from a commuter for violating traffic rule got viral on social media.

Number Of Corruption Cases Across Depts

Home Department

28 cases, 42 accused arrested

Revenue Department

20 cases, 42 accused arrested

Agriculture and Cooperation Department

19 cases, 59 accused arrested

Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Dept

16 cases, 22 accused arrested

Urban Development and Urban Housing Department