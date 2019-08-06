Ahmedabad: Tour operators take Kashmir off menu

Not just the long Independence Day weekend, they are discouraging the Valley as a destination even during Diwali

As the situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain which has thrown a spanner into upcoming travel plans of tourists who had planned to spend their vacations in the valley, travel operators themselves are redirecting their clients to alternative destinations. Not just the long Independence Day weekend, they are discouraging Kashmir as a destination even during Diwali.

"If a tourist comes to me and enquires about tickets and hotels for Kashmir, I would out-rightly refuse and ask him to choose an alternative destination. This Diwali, tourism in Kashmir will be hit hard," said Ajay Modi, owner of Ajay Modi Travels, as he fears the deterioration of law and order in weeks to come. However, he is on a wait and watch mode for tourism options in Jammu and Ladakh. The turnout of events in the days to follow will be crucial for Jammu and Kashmir, which ceases to be a state from Monday.

However, Jigar Dudakiya, president of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) is hopeful that the government's decision will have benefits in the long run as more investments would pour in the state. Also, formation of Ladakh as a Union Territory will boost infrastructure and promote tourism sector.

"In the short run, things are pretty uncertain, especially for Diwali vacation. However, we expect to see a surge in tourism in the regions by summer, given that there is no unrest. People will now invest in Kashmir and this, in turn, will boost development in the state. Separation of Ladakh will ensure that special attention is paid for the development of tourism here," Dudakiya told DNA.

Modi said that while tour operators have an option to redirect their clients to alternative destinations like Sikkim and Gangtok, hotels and other service providers in the valley do not have any alternative source of income. He also fears that whoever have booked tickets for Kashmir may seek a refund, which will be made available. "Players in the hospitality sector in Kashmir are very friendly, and there will be no issue with refunds if any. However, I want normalcy to be restored soon, so that everyone benefits," Modi told DNA.