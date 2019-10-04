Ahmedabad: To beat showers, revellers had designer raincoats ready

Rains may have forced organisers to cancel garba during the first two days but revellers were all set to face the monsoon with their own designer raincoats. A city-based designer has worked upon transparent raincoats, which Garba enthusiasts could wear over the chaniya cholis or kurtas to beat the rain.

When it is not raining, they wear normal traditional dresses, and when it rains, they just put on the raincoat.

The year 2019, has been exceptional as seasonal rains continued till October since the monsoon period, apparently, ends by September. While in previous years, there would be sporadic rains – if at all – during Navratri, this year's first three days have been washed away because of the rains, something Garba enthusiasts dislike.

"I wondered whether we can have raincoats for Garba. I tried to modify regular transparent raincoats with Kutchi work. It worked," said Radhika Marfatiya, a city-based dress designer, choreographer, who has dance classes for Garba. She tried modified raincoats over her pupils and simulated in a rainy scenario.

"We can't miss Garba at any cost. I came to know about such raincoats. I use it as a backup, in case it rains. Most importantly, there is no discomfort performing Garba with it," said Kanjani Shukla, a resident of the Naranpura area. She is a fan of party plot Garbas and often win prizes.

"I am a hardcore Garba fan. Whatever is the situation, I do not want to miss it. I learned about the raincoat and bought it," said Bela Patel, who stays near Swaminarayan Temple, Kalupur.

Marfatiya said that the raincoat works both for men and women and so everyone can enjoy Garba even if it rains. Persistent rains have forced many commercial Garba organisers to cancel the event for the first three days. Societies, who organize Garbas, have also canceled because of waterlogging. Some societies did take a risk hosting Garbas, but there were cases of enthusiasts slipping, forcing them to cancel it.