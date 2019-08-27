Ahmedabad: Three students make it to all India ranking for CS exams

Three students from the city made it to the All India Ranking in the recently announced results for the executive programme (old and new syllabus) as well as the professional programme (old syllabus).

The three were Mustafa Sibatra, who scored an All India Rank of 5 in the professional programme as well as Mayur Modi and Anindita Saha. While Saha scored the 11th rank and Modi came 22nd.

Sibatra, whose father drives a school van, said that he did not do anything out of the ordinary.

"I would study during the class and kept the last two months only for revision, that helped me a lot," said Sibatra who came second and first respectively in the executive and foundation programme across the country. Interestingly, Saha was also was among the All India Top 10 rankers in the foundation exam. "I initially used to study for four hours and then before the exam, I would study for additional three hours," said Saha who is now looking forward to appearing for the professional programme exam.

The RJ Tibrewal College student is studying for her bachelor's programme in commerce apart from pursuing her course in company secretary.

Overall the executive programme (old syllabus) saw 18.59 per cent of candidates clearing the module 1 while 25 per cent cleared the module 2. The pass percentage for both modules was 2.78 per cent which is a better performance than what was recorded in December 2018 wherein the pass percentage for both modules was 1.92 per cent.

This was 48.15 per cent for module 1 and 9.09 per cent for module 2 for the new syllabus.

As for the professional programme (old syllabus) 20.74 per cent of candidates cleared the module 1 while 21.74 per cent cleared the module 2.

The pass percentage for the programme (old syllabus) was 6.67 per cent which is higher than the 5 per cent recorded for the December 2018 exams.