Ahmedabad: Three Nigerians held for duping man of Rs 5.27 lakhs

The Cyber Cell of Crime Branch arrested three Nigerians for duping a city resident of Rs 5.27 lakh. They had befriended one Chintan Shah, a resident of Vasna and they got the money transferred to their bank account.

According to a complaint filed, a women Oula Didier, a citizen of Uganda but residing in New Delhi, posed herself as one Sienna Jesse and sent a friends request to Shah on Facebook. They started chatting over Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp, during which she said that she hails from Birmingham in England and works as an accountant at River Island Clothing. She told Chintan that she would be visiting India for three weeks during summer vacation and sent a photo of a flight ticket to win his trust.

On her arrival in Delhi, Chintan got a call from Custom Officer Rajbirsingh from Terminal 3 of the airport saying that the woman has brought a Demand Draft of £ 2.5 lakh, which is illegal; thus, an anti-money laundering certificate needs to be provided and penalty needs to be paid. Chintan deposited Rs 5.37 lakh into the specified bank account. However, he realised that he was duped and lodged a complaint at the Cyber Cell of Crime Branch, where PI V B Barad initiated the investigation.

A team of Crime Branch officials led by JCP J R Mothaliya and Dy SP Rajdeepsinh Jhala formed teams and tried to trace the location of the caller. They located Didier at Khanpur in Delhi with her accomplice Chukwuebuka Mathew Ebodi and Aisha Namulumba — all residents of Khanpur. However, they hail from at Côte d'Ivoire in Uganda. The trio has been detained. They have also seized eight mobile phones, one notepad, one laptop, one pen drive, and a passport.

While Oula would create a fake identification on social media, Chukwuebuka would create a virtual number for communicating and Aisha would talk over the phone. While Oula and Chukwuebuka have been residing in Delhi for about one and a half years, Aisha has been staying in Delhi for about seven years.