Ahmedabad: The stuntmen of Rath yatra

The stuntmen and bodybuilders in Rath yatra are as old a tradition as the yatra itself. DNA looks into the lives of men who dare so that we are entertained

Faith they say can help you move a mountain. Kalpesh Modi has done no less, though not literally. The biker has performed stunts, including getting his bike to jump over a hurdle comprising several humans lying prostrate on the ground. And he has a curious observation to make.

"I never feel tired after performing the stunts," Kalpesh said. While it is easy to dismiss his claims that as bravado, you may want to rethink that once you learn about the number of stunts he performs on the day of rath yatra alone.

"As the yatra begins from the Jagannath temple and returns there in the evening, I end up doing at least 50 jumps. But I truly don't feel tired. I have always wondered about it and I believe it is the Lord who refuses to let me down," said Kalpesh, who has been performing stunts during rath yatra procession for the past 25 years.

"I have performed stunts at national events too and I take an entire day to sleep it off. However, on rath yatra, I am up early in the morning and return late at night, yet I am up for work the next day." Kalpesh works as a mechanic and took to pulling off stunts after the death of his brother. He modifies his own bike to make it suitable for stunts.

"I believe it is the blessing of the Lord that has protected me from suffering any injury. Neither did my father or my brother."

Interestingly, the bike that Modi uses is a 1987 model. "It cost Rs 15,000 and I modified it spending another 20,000 to make it light so it is easier to perform the stunts with it," he said. In fact, before his brother died, Modi used to perform stunts on his bicycle.

He says after every performance he changes the jumper and the tyres of his bike. "For every rath yatra, I also change the colour of my bike to make it look more attractive," said Modi, who now plans to train his 10-year-old son in the stunts.

You may wonder how he manages to find enough space to perform stunts during rath yatra, when it is so jam-packed with devotees. Kalpesh said: "As the procession proceeds, some space is created between the vehicles. The boys in my team quickly clear out space. Then they spread out to enlarge it and finally cordon it off."

As the cordoned space widens, the team quickly stack up the hurdles for him to perform the stunts. "It has to be all done very quickly. You can't encroach such a large space in the middle of the yatra for a long period of time as that will slow down the yatra," he said.



Stuntman Kalpesh Modi; (right) Kalpesh performs a bike stunt

The bodybuilder

The other attractions of the yatra are trucks and tractors carrying bodybuilders. Dressed in track pants, the bodybuilders show off their sinewy bodies that shine from the excess oil and turmeric smeared on them. What sets these bodybuilders apart from the million others sporting a six pack these days is that they have acquired it the old-fashioned way. "These days, with several protein drinks available in the market, anyone can become muscular by downing glasses of the formula and spend a few hours in the gym. But the akhadas that we attend frown on any attempt to build your body by damaging it with supplements," said Pankaj Purani, 46. Purani has been attending the rath yatra for the past 35 years and has been into bodybuilding for 26 years now.

"My father was a pehlwan and we were taught by pehelwans. Before me, my father would perform in the rath yatra and I have continued the tradition," said Purani, who gets up at 3 am to spend two hours in the akhada in the morning before heading off to a school as a PT teacher. He then returns to have breakfast, manages his industrial wires business and in the evening spends another one hour in the akhada. For someone who manages two jobs and yet manages to exercise for three hours daily, Purani is pretty dismissive of people who complain that they have no time to work out.

"The thing is that these days people want everything easy. To build a body like mine it takes at least five to six years. You need to nurture it with proteins. I stick to milk, daal, and protein-rich food. You need to respect your body if you want to build it and not abuse it," said Purani.

Ask him what has changed over the past 35 years, he said, "I have known rath yatras where the pehelwans would climb atop a hand-pulled cart and the devotees would pull that cart to flaunt the pehelwans. These days we use tractors and it is much easier," said Purani.

A day before rath yatra, pehelwans spend the entire night decorating their tractors. "The akhadas do not get a lot of funds and are not fancy, and people who join them are often from a humble background. So everyone chips in with money and labour," said Purani.

He says, on an average, bodybuilders spend at least Rs 5,000 on their hobby and those who chose to be a part of the rath yatra spend at least around Rs 500 to 1,000 on themselves to buy new clothes and other paraphernalia.

The preparations begin almost a month in advance and many take a day off from work for the D-day. "Many of the boys work in private firms, where rath yatra is not a holiday. But even their bosses understand. This is not passion, this is devotion," he said.



Pankaj Purani with other members of his akhada

All is not rosy

While the devotion of those like Purani and his boys ensures that bodybuilders continue to be a part of the rath yatra, Mukesh Hadvaid, 57, who is the president of the Akhada association in Ahmedabad says the going is very tough.

"My father set up the first akhada and then it mushroomed into many more, but today we have just 30 akhadas left. Youngsters don't have the patience to build their body the hard way. They want it quick and hence prefer to join a gym," said Hadvaid, who remembers being part of rath yatra from when he was just 7-years-old.

"Earlier, we used to rope in pehlwans from Baroda, Dehgam, and such places to perform here. These days most of those akhadas have shut down," said Hadvaid. He said his akhadas still store multiple weapons that are used as props during the performance.

His akhada also trains people in the use of these weapons. "The seniors teach the new ones and most get a hang of it within three months. We have never had an injury in so many years," said Hadvaid.

"Nowadays, the police do not allow us to display weapons during our performances," said Hadvaid as he rattles the names of farsi, bhala, and shamsheri — some of the weapons that were used.

"Most youngsters don't even know the names of these weapons or how to use them. Take for example the patti — a long strip of flexible metal. Ten pattis are placed on top of each other and twisted like a rope, and one person alone tackles all of them," he said.