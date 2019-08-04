Headlines

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Tenant repeatedly rapes deaf and mute woman for 5 months

The incident came to light after the victim's mother found she was pregnant.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

A 23-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old tenant at her house in Amraiwadi, a complaint regarding the same was lodged on Friday.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother found she was pregnant.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by victim's mother, she stated in her complaint that she is a widow and has been living with her son and a differently-abled daughter, who is hearing impaired and mute. She had rented out the third floor of her apartment to the accused identified as Govindji Shekhawat,45, a native of Rajasthan. The accused was staying in the apartment for over a year.

Around three days back, when her daughter got ill, she took her to the hospital for treatment. During the treatment, the doctor told her that her daughter was four months pregnant. Regarding the matter, when the mother inquired, the daughter pointed towards Shekhawat. When Shekhawat was confronted regarding the matter, he broke down and confessed that he was raping her from the past five months, while she used to by alone.

After the incident, two day back Shekhawat fled from the spot. Regarding the matter, a complaint was lodged with the Amraiwadi police station against the accused and further investigation is on.

RT Udavat, inspector of Amraiwadi police station said, "After the accused fled from the spot, the parents approached the police and complained. Right now the accused is absconding and hunt for him is on. Primary investigation revealed that the accused was working in a private firm in Amraiwadi area only and soon he will be arrested in the matter."

As per police, victim's mother and brother were the only ones who could understand her signs. "Right now the victim is admitted in a hospital and her treatment is going on," Udavat added

Case File

  • Victim’s mother had rented out the third floor of her apartment to the accused, who is absconding
  • The incident came to light after the victim’s mother found she was pregnant 

