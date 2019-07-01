Ahmedabad: Teen molested by neighbour

A 13-year-old girl was molested by neighbour on Saturday. As per police reports, the accused is a 35-year-old man, who had come to visit his father.

The incident took place at around 6 pm in the Saraspur area of the city. The complaint lodged by victim's mother who works as secuirty guard in hospital, stated that on Saturday evening, while both parents were at work, the accused identified as Hasmuk Mafatlal entered the house while children were alone. The accused groped the minor while she was in the kitchen. The victim managed to get out of his clutches and ran outside her house screaming for help.

Soon the neighbours reached the spot and saved the girl. VD Vala, inspector stated, "Investigation revealed that the accused stays in Prantiji of Sabarkantha and had come to Ahmedabad to visit his father. At present he is absconding, and search for him is on."