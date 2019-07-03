Ahmedabad: Suspecting affair, man stabs wife's friend

A case of attempt to murder was lodged with the Bapunagar police station after a man stabbed his wife's male friend on suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

The complaint was lodged by Gayatri Bhamre, 35, the wife of accused who is a resident of Surjit Flats. She stated that around two years back she got separated from her husband Ranjeet Bhamre and was living alone since. On Monday morning, Bhamre's colleague identified as Praveen Goyani contacted her asking for a spare LGP gas cylinder.

After the arrangements were made, Praveen came to her house to collect it. At around 1.15 pm when the two reached back to Bhamre's place to drop her, Ranjeet was waiting at the house.

As per the complaint, Ranjeet and Goyani had a brief conversation and Ranjeet asked him if he can be dropped to the nearby. As soon as they crossed the main gate of the flats, Ranjeet pulled out a knife from his pocket and attacked Goyani from behind.

Ranjeet managed to flee from the spot. Bhamre who witnessed the entire incident rushed Goyani to the hospital.

AN Taviyad, inspector, stated that, "A case has been lodged against the accused. Right now he is absconding and search for him is on."