Ahmedabad: Study centres to operate only after full compliance, says Police

City police has asked all the study centres operating in private buildings to comply to fire and other safety requirements. They will be able to operate only after they furnish proofs of compliance. AMC and police has also begun a drive to physically verify such centres. Harsh measures like charging them for an attempt to culpable homicide can also be levied against habitual offenders.

"Till now the emphasis was on voluntary compliance. But after the Surat tragedy we realized that half-hearted approach would not correct things. We are now compelling them to shut down till they comply as per the norms. Since AMC does not have magisterial powers, the powers of the Commissioner of Police has been used. A proclamation to that effect has been issued," said A K Singh Commissioner of Police in Ahmedabad.

On being identified, such centres will have to submit proofs related to NOC, having physical inventory of fire equipment as required and ability to handle equipments. Once these are furnished, the administration led by the corporation will verify through physical inspection. Police will back-up the drive. In cases where despite all notices, they continue to risk people's live then graver sections like attempting a culpable homicide can be levied.