Ahmedabad student's documentary on 3000-yr-old tree wins hearts in China

City student made a documentary on a 3000-year-old tree in China after being shortlisted from the city to participate in the Looking China Youth Film project 2019 that commenced on June 2. Rahul Jain visited Shandong province along with professor Arun Gupta, principal faculty, film and video at NID to participate in the film festival.

Jain, a masters student, in his documentary titled, 'Under the Ginkgo Tree' captured the essence of 3000-years-old tree's life from dawn to dusk. Gupta said, "Many people visit the tree for getting their wishes fulfilled, many even tie red and gold ribbons around it." He further added, "Rahul made this 10-minutes long film in fifteen days. Around the theme, the film was shot within the Shandong province of China."

The film has no commentary but captures the experience of the visitor. "This tree is native to China and has a long life," said Gupta.

This was Gupta's third visit to the festival as an overall faculty supervisor to 10 foreign students who came from Brazil, South Africa and Russia. "My experience of guiding foreign students was very interesting. They came from different cultural and social backgrounds. The subject of the documentaries made ranged from a one-legged award winning cyclist, a village opera, a museum of old rural objects from daily life, ceremonies in the biggest Confucius temple, a young modern woman running a traditional culture school, a fisherman celebrating aquatic sea life through song and dance," he shared.

City Students Shines Abroad