Ahmedabad: Student gets selected for Apple scholarship in US

A second year student of Chandubhai S Patel Institute of Technology (CHARUSAT) in Anand has been selected for Apple scholarship in the US. Neel Makhecha, who is pursuing computer engineering bagged Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC19) scholarship. This is an annual Apple event, where developers handpicked by the company around the world gets an opportunity showcase their software.



Neel won the scholarship to develop an application for Mac in which a user can create flowcharts just like they do on paper. Neel's application can help beginners and kids to study programming and algorithms easily.