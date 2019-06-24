Ahmedabad: Spice price rise spoils consumer taste

Prices of various spices in the wholesale market in Ahmedabad have risen by upto two times in over six months, said local traders. Lower production, lower quality, other market forces as well as global factors are responsible for the rise in prices of most spices, they inform. Moreover, with fresh supply of spices unlikely before October, the prices will continue to remain high, with no respite in the sight for the consumers.

Hiren Gandhi, a local traders and former co-chairman of Food Committee of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said that reason behind the rise in prices are different for different crops. Severe floods in Kerala last monsoon had destroyed the crop of cardamom. The wholesale price in local market for cardamom hence have shot up from Rs 1,200 per kilogram to about Rs 3,400 per kilogram. In case of cinnamon and star anise (badiyan), the prices have doubled in past few months.

Hasmukh Thakkar, another leading trader based out of Madhupura market said that the increaase in trend for spicy food is also pushing up demand for spices. Though this is not the case with garlic, he said. "Garlic prices have remained subdued for the past couple of years. Since there was not much earning here, farmers decreased the sowing area. Now the prices of garlic have risen," said Thakkar.

Coriander crop production suffered last year because of erratic rains in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Moreover, production in Turkey, one of the major producers of the crop, was lower last year pushing up the prices in India. In case of chilli, traders say that those who have the stock are unwilling to sell as they see an upside in the prices in days to come.