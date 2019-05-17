Ahmedabad: Special Operation Group arrests a man with 6 kg of marijuana

On Thursday a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) arrested a 34-year-old man from Fatewadi area of the city with 6.7 kg of marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 67,400. The accused identified as Arif Shaikh, 34, a resident of Jainab Avenue located in Fatewadi area has been arrested in the twice in NDPC case.

As per police, on Thursday, officials of SOG got a tip-off about a huge consignment deal at Riverfront road between Sardar bridge and Jamalpur bridge area. Acting on the information a team was put on a watch.

The accused 6.7 kg ganja worth Rs 67,400 was seized from Shaikh's bag. Investigation revealed that Shaikh was going to sell the consignment to a local dealer in Ahmedabad.

Cops have arrested the accused under NDPC Act 8 (c), 20 (b) and 29. Further investigation revealed that Shaikh is a B.com graduate and in 2015 he was arrested by Ahmedabad Crime branch in NDPS case, while 2017 he was again arrested in Bangalore. Police are now trying to identify the place and dealer from where the accused was assigned the consignment and the person to whom he was about to deliver ganja.