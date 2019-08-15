Ahmedabad: Schoolkids make 250-ft rakhi for martyrs in Pulwama attack

A group of students and teachers from a school in the city have made a 250-foot-long rakhi which is themed on the martyrs of Pulwama.

The larger-than-life rakhi features pictures of all the soldiers martyred in the February 14 terror attack which claimed the lives of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans. Today, the students will take out a rally carrying the rakhi in Bhuyangdev area of the city.

The 20 students and seven teachers of Sadhana Vinay Mandir School here are planning to give the Rakhi to the soldiers posted in Pulwama.

Every year on Raksha Bandhan, the school organises a programme for which students and teachers are selected for participation.

This time, the theme co-incided with Independence Day, and that led to the massive effort.

In the past, school students have made massive Rakhis based on the theme of 'Bati Bachao, Beti Padhao', the Prime Minister's flagship programme to save and educate the girl child; the heroes of the Army; Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, and so forth.

This year, the students were happy to contribute to the creation of the massive rakhi. It bears printed photographs of all the martyrs of Pulwama, and also has their basic details.

Pankaj Patel, a trustee of Sadhana Vinay Mandir School, said, "Every year we make such theme-based Rakhis, which motivates our students and also creates awareness among the youth and the public at large."

"This year, it's not a social cause that we have chosen. We simply wanted to thank the India Army and its soldiers for their bravery, as well as the safety they are providing to the citizens of the country," he added.

Furthermore, the school authorities are going to take Union Home Minister Amit Shah's permission to allow students and teachers to visit Pulwama and present the rakhi to the soldiers there.

"If we get the permission, the students and teachers who have created the Rakhi will be sent to Pulwama," Patel said.