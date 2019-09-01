Ahmedabad school students develop an 'i-bin' model that segregates waste on its own

Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Haryana government orders suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services in Nuh

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

How first PM Jawaharlal Nehru persuaded JRD Tata to start country's first cosmetics brand

'Chappal chor': Snake steals the show (and a slipper) in hilarious viral escape act, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

Ram Charan sends special gift, heartfelt note to congratulate Allu Arjun for winning National Award for Pushpa

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who wrote songs for Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar, passes away

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know signs and symptoms

 Top 10 high calcium foods for women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

Karan Johar reveals he called Diljit Dosanjh to include Lover in RRKPK: 'I was told it is ridiculously expensive...'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad school students develop an 'i-bin' model that segregates waste on its own

Swachh CITY: Model provides incentives for Dumping waste in bin

article-main
Latest News

Smitha R

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) make a push for waste segregation, a group of school students has made a model wherein the garbage bin itself would segregate the waste. The model nicknamed the i-bin, includes a system in which a person receives a monetary incentive for dumping waste in it.

The group of students who won the first prize in the science exhibition contest held by LD Engineering Students is now busy making a prototype of their model in the Atal Tinkering Lab.

The bin is the brainchild of Sawan Patel, Deependra Khatri and Vijay Suthar. Interestingly, Patel and Khatri are class 11 commerce student while Suthar is a class 10 student of Shri Rajnikant Vyas and Chandraketu Pandya English Medium School of Ahmedabad.

Shefali Pardhan, a mathematics teacher who was one of the guides for the project, said that the model works on the principle of the dustbin sensing the sort of waste that is being dumped in it.

"So once the waste is dumped in it, the bin will itself sort it out into paper, plastic, metal and biodegradable waste," said Pradhan. She further added, in case of waste like plastic, it would also automatically compress it so that the bin does not get filled up fast.

"Moreover, it will have a provision where every time the bin is half-filled, the company that is supposed to get the waste will get an automatic alert to come and empty it," said the mathematics teacher.

As to the incentive for people to dump the waste in the bin and not outside, she said every person who dumps the waste will have to give his thumb impression.

"This will be linked to their bank account and a predetermined amount will be deposited in their account. To prevent people from stealing waste and putting it in the bin, the number of times a person can dump the waste will be restricted to two," said Pradhan.

She said incentives are likely to work better than disincentive in encouraging people to dump waste in waste bins. Pradhan said the students who have already been trained in the Atal Tinkering Lab in circuits and sensors will soon make a prototype of the same.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'This is no small feat': PM Modi hails Praggnanandhaa after runner-up finish in Chess World Cup 2023

PCB announces Pakistan squad for 19th Asian Games, Qasim Akram named captain

Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, donated Rs 123 crore

People across the globe are filled with enthusiasm: PM on Chandrayaan-3

From immunity boosts to digestive harmony: Check out 6 amazing health benefits of passion fruit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE