Ahmedabad school students develop an 'i-bin' model that segregates waste on its own

Swachh CITY: Model provides incentives for Dumping waste in bin

As the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) make a push for waste segregation, a group of school students has made a model wherein the garbage bin itself would segregate the waste. The model nicknamed the i-bin, includes a system in which a person receives a monetary incentive for dumping waste in it.

The group of students who won the first prize in the science exhibition contest held by LD Engineering Students is now busy making a prototype of their model in the Atal Tinkering Lab.

The bin is the brainchild of Sawan Patel, Deependra Khatri and Vijay Suthar. Interestingly, Patel and Khatri are class 11 commerce student while Suthar is a class 10 student of Shri Rajnikant Vyas and Chandraketu Pandya English Medium School of Ahmedabad.

Shefali Pardhan, a mathematics teacher who was one of the guides for the project, said that the model works on the principle of the dustbin sensing the sort of waste that is being dumped in it.

"So once the waste is dumped in it, the bin will itself sort it out into paper, plastic, metal and biodegradable waste," said Pradhan. She further added, in case of waste like plastic, it would also automatically compress it so that the bin does not get filled up fast.

"Moreover, it will have a provision where every time the bin is half-filled, the company that is supposed to get the waste will get an automatic alert to come and empty it," said the mathematics teacher.

As to the incentive for people to dump the waste in the bin and not outside, she said every person who dumps the waste will have to give his thumb impression.

"This will be linked to their bank account and a predetermined amount will be deposited in their account. To prevent people from stealing waste and putting it in the bin, the number of times a person can dump the waste will be restricted to two," said Pradhan.

She said incentives are likely to work better than disincentive in encouraging people to dump waste in waste bins. Pradhan said the students who have already been trained in the Atal Tinkering Lab in circuits and sensors will soon make a prototype of the same.