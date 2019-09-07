Ahmedabad RTO cracks down on agents, arrests 50 for duping applicants

Post receiving several complaints against agents, the Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office on Friday got 50 RTO agents arrested by Ranip police after locking them into a room. These agents were duping the applicants approaching them and taking their money.

According to RTO officials, these 50 agents, who came to RTO office with the applicants, were asked to get inside a room and were locked in it. The officials then called Ranip police and had them arrested.

SP Muniya, Regional Transport Officer of Ahmedabad said, “From the past couple of months, I have received several complaints from the applicant of the agents duping them. Generally, the agents are not allowed to enter the premises and only applicants are entertained or those people who have some work at the transport office.”

Speaking on the RTO agents menace, Muniya said, “In order to stop the entier agent issue, today we had called the cops and a case will be lodged against the 50. “ On Saturday onwards, no agent will be allowed to enter the RTO premises and if anyone is caught by officials strict action will be taken against them, pointed out the transport officer.

“Currently, the majority of RTO process has become online and the applicant can file the forms and request from their home itself. We want to make this department clean and transparent, by discarding the agent and believe most of the problems will be solved.” Muniya opined.

Meanhwile, JR Patel, Inspector of Ranip police station said, “We have arrested 50 agents in the matter from the RTO office and have started an investigation. Primarily, it has been revealed that the agents were taking money from the applicants for doing their work, but were actually cheating them.”

Agents Trapped