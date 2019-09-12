Ahmedabad: Police suspect more children kidnapped

Putting an end to child trafficking menace, Mahila crime branch officials on Sunday arrested the main accused Betab aka Shivam Salat, a resident of Lonavala in Maharastra, for kidnapping four minor girls from Surat and forcing them to beg, steal in Ahmedabad.

While investigating this case, officials suspect that the gang was running the racket from the past seven years and there is a possibility that the gang has kidnapped more children in the past.

During interrogation, it was also revealed that the accused was living in Lonavala and a small-time drug dealer. He used to get the stuff from Pune and sell them in Lonavala.

Mini Joseph, ACP of Mahila Crime branch said, “During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he had kidnapped one of the girls from Surat, but denied about rest.”

“He stated that the other three girls were kidnapped his brothers identified as Unish Salat, Anand Salat and Aunt Kamala. Who are still wanted in the case”, added Joseph.

Adding further about the case details, Mahila crime branch ACP said, “We have come to know through our investigation that from 2012 the gang has been involved in the racket and have been kidnapping children. There is a possibility that during the past seven years the gang might have kidnapped many more children, regarding which we have started an investigation”.

Joseph further said, “Till now we have only revealed that four girls were kidnapped, but as the remaining accused are nabbed more information will be revealed in the matter.”

In July 2019, during a rescue operation, two other accused Anandi Salat and Sampat Mudaliyar were arrested from Vatva for torturing and forcing children to beg and steal, 17 kids were rescued.