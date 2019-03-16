Headlines

Ahmedabad police arrest four for violating PUBG ban

Following negative feedback, police say ban on the game to be reviewed

dna Correspondent

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

On Friday, Ahmedabad police arrested four people from Rakhiyal and Satellite area of the city for playing PUBG. The arrest was made for violating the notification on ban of the popular video game PUBG. The game was banned after it was blamed for increasing violence among children.

A total of four accused were arrested from the city, out of which three were held by Satellite police from SG highway and while one was arrested by Rakhiyal police from Urbannagar crossroad.

MB Zala, Inspector of Satellite police station said, "We have arrested three people for playing PUBG. While two of the accused are 25-year-old, another is a 35-year-old man."

On March 13, Ahmedabad police commissioner, AK Singh issued a notification placing an immediate ban on PUBG. Even a ban was placed on the popular MOMO challenge.

The notification said that the ban would be in force from March 14 till the midnight of March 28.

Apart from that, in Himatnagar, seven college students were arrested from outside the Himatnagar polytechnic college for violating the notification.

Amid severe criticism of the ban on PUBG, the Ahmedabad police said Friday that it would review the ban.

The ban announced two days ago, drew criticism from various quarters, and raised concerns about intrusion in citizens' privacy and freedom of choice. The police clarified that this was not its intent, and in a note on Twitter, justified the reason for banning the highly addictive game.

"There is ample anecdotal evidence that in several instances, gaming disorder induced by addictive games such as PUBG has acquired the dimension of a disease. The ban is targeted solely against such individuals," the city police said.

It that a large number of people handle gaming content for recreational purpose with balance and discretion.

"We are evaluating your feedback and will factor in your concerns in future decisions. Since we are in the middle of examination season, the ban on PUBG does service a direct useful purpose," it said.

The note also said that police would do a serious rethinking before any further renewal of the ban which expires on March 28.

"Even when we discontinue the ban there would be a slew of affirmative actions to enhance awareness about the harmful side of such content. We will work with experts to provide psychological help and counselling services to rehabilitate victims and wean them away to healthier recreational pursuits," it added.

