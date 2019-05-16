Ahmedabad: Parents held for leaving baby at Civil hospital

Couple abandoned 8-day-old as they didn't have money for treatment

Shahibaug police arrested two persons, Kantilal and Jivali Meena, from Rajasthan for abandoning their 8-day-old girl child at the Asarwa Civil Hospital on March 28. The parents of the baby had brought her to the hospital for treatment after she had trouble breathing. The baby was kept under observation by doctors but unfortunately, she died during treatment.

According to police officials, during the investigation, it was revealed that the parents are from Dungarpur area of Rajasthan. Acting on the information, a team was sent to Jyoti Bandar village of Dungarpur. The parents were arrested from the spot and were taken to Ahmedabad for further investigation.

When the accused were interrogated, they revealed that when they brought their baby in for treatment at Civil Hospital, she was in bad shape, as the baby was born premature and was underweight. The doctors had put the baby under observation in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and had told the parents that they would try their level best to save her. But when the parents realised that they didn't have the money to treat their baby and that she was most likely not going to survive, they abandoned her and went back to Rajasthan.

An FIR was lodged with Shahibaug police station on March 28 against the couple. After the incident took place, the police had deployed a team at the hospital to take care of the baby. Unfortunately, the baby died on the afternoon of March 31 during treatment.