Ahmedabad: One month later, 11 booked for abetment in cop suicide case

Almost a month after woman constable with Kalupur police identified as Falguni Shreemali was found hanging at her home in Chandkheda, the police have booked 11 people in the abetment of suicide.

27-year-old Shreemali was a resident of Sahaj Platinum in Chandkheda and had been posted at Kalupur police station. On June 18 afternoon, she committed suicide by hanging from the bathroom of her residence. During the investigation, cops had recovered a suicide note from the victim. In it, she stated that nobody was responsible for her death and that it is her own decision to end her life. The note also mentioned that despite having a police job, she failed to provide justice to her parents regarding a dispute over their native house in Vadgam.

In the suicide note, she mentioned the names of eight people and alleged that they used to harass her family when they were living in Vadgam, because of which, the family had to leave Vadgam and settle in Ahmedabad.

On Tuesday, the deceased's brother lodged a complaint against 11 people of Vadgam alleging that it was because of them his sister committed suicide.

The case has been lodged against Kanti Parmar, Rajan Parmar, Jayesh Parmar, Wife of Jayesh, Heena Parmar, Arti Parmar, Kamla Parmar, Pushpa Parmar, Arvind Parmar, Ridham Parmar and Sandy Parmar.

Inspector BK Gamar of Chandkheda police station said, "Initially we had lodged a case of accidental death in the matter. On Tuesday, a complaint was lodged against 11 people who were once neighbours of the victim in Vadgam. We are investigating the case."

‘None Responsible’

The Chandkheda police had earlier recovered a suicide note. She stated that nobody was responsible for her death and that it is her own decision to end her life. The note also mentioned that despite having a police job, she failed to provide justice to her parents regarding a dispute over their native house in Vadgam