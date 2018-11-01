Ahmedabad: One dead, one hurt as car hits two-wheelers

A complaint of a hit-and-run incident was lodged with ‘A’ division traffic police station on Tuesday late night after a 34-year-old man died on Gota bridge after his bike was hit by a speeding car. Another two-wheeler driver was also injured in the incident. The deceased was identified as one Jignesh Patel, 34, a resident of Park Avenue in Gathlodia. He was working as the manager of the Prasang Party plot in Sola. The other man who sustained injuries in the incident was identified as one Mukesh Balai, 28, a resident of Ghatlodia. He is an office boy at the Prasang Party plot.

The police said the incident took place around 12 pm when both victims were on their way home from the party plot after work. While Patel was riding his bike, Balai was on his Activa. As they got on the Gota bridge, they were hit by a speeding car from behind and dragged up to 20 feet on the road. After the incident, the car driver fled the spot. By the time medical teams reached the spot, Patel had succumbed to his injuries. Balai was rushed to Sola hospital. Meanwhile, some passersby followed the car driver till Gota where they managed to stop him and later hand him over to the police. The accused was identified as Deep Patel, 25.

Inspector BM Desai, A division of traffic police station, said: “We took the blood samples of the accused and have sent it for test.”