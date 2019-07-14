Ahmedabad: No rains for next 3 days, deficit stands at 33%

Rains it seems have done the disappearing act on the state as just 30 talukas in nine of the 33 districts received rain on Saturday. Monsoon also seemed to elude Ahmedabad that has had just a few days of intermittent rain so far this season. In fact, with half of the monsoon already over, the city has recorded only 16% of its average rainfall of 793 mm. It has so far received just received only 128 mm of rainfall.

The district has recorded even less with the monsoon bringing only 12.5% of its average rainfall of 695 mm. In fact, Ahmedabad city has recorded the highest rainfall in the district next only to Detroj taluka that has got 129 mm of rainfall.

On Saturday the highest rainfall recorded in the state was a measly 15 mm which was recorded in Vagra in Bharuch. Most of the rain was recorded in South Gujarat which has received 30% of its average rainfall. In fact, South Gujarat that still continues to be deficient has recorded the highest rainfall in the state. Kutch is the most deficient in rain with the region having received just 6.25% of its annual average rainfall of 401mm.

The Met department has meanwhile said that the city will not see any rain upto Wednesda and isolated showers will be recorded in some parts of Saurashtra. South Gujarat however is likely to see heavy rains in the coming days.

The city on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius which is five degrees above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degree Celsius which was a degree above normal.