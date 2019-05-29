Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to dedicate clean Sabarmati river on Gandhi Jayanti

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will fill the Sabarmati river with treated sewage water and dedicate it to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Until now, water from the Narmada canal was used for beautification of the riverfront, but amidst severe drought in the state it has been made clear that Narmada water will no longer be available and the river will be filled with treated sewage water.

Briefing media persons about the drive, city Mayor Bijal Patel said that the drive is part of the beautification of Sabarmati river in the stretch between Subhash Bridge and Vasna. "World Environment Day onwards, only treated sewage water will be discharged into the river within the city limits," she said. Then onwards, 178.5 MLD of treated sewage water will be discharged at close to a dozen discharge points within the city limits.

For close to six years of its existence, the riverfront was filled with Narmada water. Even now, untreated sewage water is being discharged into the river. While there was no deadline for using only treated sewage water, the state government has asked the Corporation to complete the work by Gandhi Jayanti. "The chief minister has asked us to work on a war footing. We are cleaning up the river. The discharge of untreated water has virtually stopped. Whatever small part that is being discharged will also be stopped in a matter of days," said Vijay Nehra, commissioner of AMC.

He also informed that once only treated water is discharged, water quality will be regularly monitored and expressed confidence that the river will be a pleasant experience for visitors. However, he admitted that the water would not be of potable quality.

He also said that the total influx of water into the river because of rains and treated sewage water will be sufficient for the riverfront and would match the amount that is received from the Narmada canal. He said that more Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are being commissioned to meet the future requirements as well.