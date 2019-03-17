Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation tax collection Rs 150 crore short of target

According to the tax department data of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the department is yet to collect 15 per cent of the tax target for the current financial year. The civic body had a target to collected Rs 950 crore as the tax revenue.

Till Saturday, the department collected Rs 800 crore. And in the coming two weeks, they are aiming to recover another Rs 150 crore. This year the civic body has earned better than the previous year after ending Jantri based tax relief (legal document which specifies the land and buildings at a particular time).

Last year, during the budget, the additional tax relief given to new west zone ended. According to the officials that, have benefited around Rs 20 to 22 crore. "This year we have earned more compared to previous years from the new west zone which was getting around 25 per cent of the benefit," said an official.

However, the benefit was expected around Rs 60 to Rs 67 crore. Also, there were a different statement regarding sanitation tax. In September 2018, municipal commissioner has announced sanitation tax Rs 1 per day from each property, implementing from October 2018. But, the claim was deferred by a senior tax official that the department will start taking the sanitation tax by October 2019.

To recover the tax due, department is sealing properties of tax defaulters. Since February 1, 2019 they have sealed more than 23,000 properties mentioned in a press release.

The department had managed to recover Rs 6 crore on Saturday and had sealed 1108 commercial units across the city. The highest number of the units were sealed in the north-west zone in which action on 229 properties was taken. Followed by south 216, west zone 180, east zone 149, north zone 140, south-west zone 102 and 92 properties were sealed in central zone.

Tax recovered

Highest tax has been recovered from north-west and south-west combined Rs 170 crore followed by east zone contributing Rs 123 crore. From central zone, AMC has collected Rs 47 crore.