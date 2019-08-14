Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on toes; vector-borne diseases rise

While widespread rains have brought relief to otherwise drought-affected state, it has also put the staff of health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on toes as cases of vector-borne diseases have risen between August 1-10 compared to that of July.

According to a health report of AMC, the city recorded 390 cases of malaria, 24 cases of malaria falciparum and 49 cases of dengue till August 10, against 654 cases of malaria, 25 cases of malaria falciparum and 105 cases of dengue recorded in entire July.

However, the cases are relatively lower if compared to August of 2018. The numbers were 2190, 309 and 309 respectively. Twenty-three cases of chikungunya were also reported last year.

In the case of water-borne diseases, typhoid is a major cause of concern for the officials. The city reported 173 cases of typhoid till August 10 in addition to 639 cases in July against 525 cases in August and 465 cases in July last year.

"Contaminated water in certain areas of the city is causing these cases," admitted a senior official. adding further official said, "We are trying to control diseases by aggressively carrying out preventive actions. While previously, follow up was poor, we have carried out a sustained campaign this year."

Authorities have identified close to 600 construction sites with the likelihood of waterlogging, where medicines are being sprayed at regular intervals.

The month so far has also recorded 168 cases of gastroenteritis and 145 cases of jaundice.