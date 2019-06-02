Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation gets Rs 60 cr special grant for drainage lines

The money will be used in laying new lines and strengthening existing ones.

The state government on Saturday announced a special grant of Rs 60 crore for stormwater drainage lines in the New West Zone of Ahmedabad. The money will be used in laying new lines and strengthening existing ones.



A release from the state said that the drainage line would cover 153 sq km of area in the New West Zone. Earlier AMC had sought the funds for the lines under the Chief Minister's Urban Renewal Mission to help ease waterlogging in Satellite, Vastrapur, Vejalpur and Bodakdev areas of the city .



The funds will be used in creating a new duct pipeline that will cover Thaltej Railway crossing, Shantipura Crossroads and old Vanzar and will connect these areas to Sabarmati river.



The money will also be used for a a pumping station and network near the Gota Godhavi Canal. The fund and the resulting development of stormwater drainage and upgradation of a pumping station is also expected to solve the problem of waterlogging in Vejalpur area of the city.