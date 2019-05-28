Headlines

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation crackdown on, Apple Hospital 'Building Use' permit cancelled

Apple hospital was recently served a notice for allowing illegal canteen on the terrace, which led to a fire.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 28, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, on Monday cancelled 'Building Use' (BU) permission of Apple Children's Hospital near Parimal Garden area, that witnessed a major fire recently. It also removed illegal structures of Blue Rooftop Restaurant along CG Road. These are among two dozen illegal structures, causing risk to the lives of people, that were removed on Monday. The crackdown follows the gruesome fire incident in Surat resulting in the loss of 22 young students.

Apple hospital was recently served a notice for allowing illegal canteen on the terrace, which led to a fire. Blue Rooftop Restaurant had constructed a shade on the terrace that could obstruct rescue measures by fire brigade. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told media persons that over 2,200 tuition classes, restaurants and other business establishments have been served notices over past week.

On Monday, about two dozen illegal constructions in the basement or on the terraces, that can cause death during accidents, have been removed.

Representatives of association of tuition classes met the commissioner and sought 15 days to comply to regulations. "We rejected the request as we do not want to risk the lives of children. Permission will be given on case-to-case basis as soon as they meet safety requirements. Fine will be levied if the construction is illegal or there is not NOC from fire department. Establishments will also be sealed," said Nehra.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also chaired a meeting in Gandhinagar to review the situation in the aftermath of Surat tragedy.

