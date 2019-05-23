Ahmedabad: Mob beats man to death in LG Hospital, security flee

Cops at spot tried intervening but were attacked too

A case of murder was reported in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night. In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was lynched inside LG Hospital by a mob of around 25 in front of a number of people. While the security guards deployed at the hospital fled from the spot, the cops who tried to save the man were beaten up by the mob.

In the incident, the mob also vandalised the furniture and other stuff inside the hospital. The entire incident was captured on a mobile phone video by a person who was inside the hospital. The clip shows a man being attacked by broken furniture, pipes, etc by several persons. Nobody came forward to help or stop the matter from escalating.

When senior police officials were asked about the matter, they stated that when the incident took place, two police constables were present at the spot. The cops even tried to save the victim, but the mob also started attacking them. The constables also sustained injuries in the attack.

By the time the police team reached the spot, the accused had fled the spot and none of them were captured.