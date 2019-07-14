Ahmedabad: Minors run away to seek supernatural powers, found

Three minors from Ahmedabad ran away from their home on Friday after watching the movie Rudraksh. They reached Somnath Temple to gain supernatural powers from the priest after getting influenced from a scene where the hero gets powers from Lord Somnath.

As per police officials, the incident took place in the Naroda area of the city. A complaint of kidnapping was lodged by victim Premsinh Rajput with the Naroda police on Friday afternoon after his three kids identified as Sunnysinh (10), Sangeeta (9) and Kushboo (8) went missing from the backyard of his house.

At around 1 pm, after the kids returned from school, they were out playing in the backyard. Later they were found missing.

On Friday night itself, the parents received a call from the railway police officials stating that the kids were found at the Veraval railway station and they were safe.

As per police, the kids in their school uniform were spotted at night by one of the officers. He got suspicious as they were all by themselves. On enquiring he found out that the kids had run away from their home in Ahmedabad.

Further interrogation revealed that the children had watched a movie Rudraksha on television, in one of the movie scenes in order to obtain supernatural powers the hero visits Somnath Temple seeking for a priest. Influenced by the movie the kids decided to run away.

The kids boarded a ST bus to Kalol, after which they took an intercity train without any tickets and had reached Veraval station.

Niraj Badgujar, DCP Zone-4 said, "All three kids were safe. The family members were informed and after the procedure, they were handover."

Case File