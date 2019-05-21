Ahmedabad: Metropolitan Court issues showcause notice to Police Inspector for contempt

A metropolitan court on Monday issued showcause notice to a police inspector posted at Gaekwad Haveli police station in connection with a contempt of court application filed against him by a victim of a lottery fraud for allegedly not appearing before the court despite summons. The court has sought an explanation from the police officer on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The victim, Saira Bokhari, was lured by online callers claiming that she had won Rs 25 lakh lottery and needs to deposit money to process the same. In all, Saira lost around Rs 4.57 lakh in her bid to claim the winning amount and eventually registered an FIR. Although six of the 22 accused in the case were arrested, she was not happy with the probe and moved court for re-investigation. The investigation officer sought additional time on multiple occasions to re-investigate the case, but no further report was submitted.

Fed up with non-appearance of police inspector before the court, non-filling of any further report, and no development in investigation for a long-time, Bokhari, filed the contempt application.