Ahmedabad: Mercury to remain high for next 48 hrs, relief likely thereafter

The scorching sun and clear sky conditions are giving a tough time to Amdavadis, who are reeling under acute heatwave-like conditions for the past few weeks, with the temperature on Sunday again touching the 44.3 degrees Celsius mark. The city had on May 29 too recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius, the second highest temperature of the season, with the highest being 44.4 degrees Celsius recorded on June 2.

The weather office has ruled out any immediate chances of relief from the high temperatures, predicting that the maximum temperatures will be in the range of 43-44 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours. It has also forecasted clear sky conditions for the city during this period, which would add to the trouble of citizens.

The Met, however, clarified that post the 48-hour period, there are chances of cloudy sky conditions in the city, which is expected to drag the mercury down to 40 degrees Celsius. The weather office has also predicted chances of light rain in Ahmedabad and its adjoining areas. The decline in temperature is expected under the influence of a low pressure area, which formed over east-central Arabian Sea on Sunday.

Met Ahmedabad director Jayanta Sarkar told DNA that the system is expected to intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours and further intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. "The system is likely to bring in rain to the areas under Saurashtra and Kutch. Some of these areas are also likely to receive heavy rainfall due to the system on June 12-13. However, the system is not likely to bring in any major rainfall to Ahmedabad, but the city will witness cloudy sky conditions," he said.

Sarkar said the weather office is keeping a close tab on the system and its impact on the state will be clear only after it intensifies into a cyclonic storm as indicated by various weather models. He said the system will bring in a major relief for the Saurashtra-Kutch region, which is also reeling under high temperatures.

HOTTEST IN STATE

Surendranagar continues to remain the hottest place in the state. It recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, followed by Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar with 44.3 and 44.2 degrees Celsius