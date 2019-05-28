Ahmedabad: Mercury may rise to 43 degrees Celsius in the city today

Headlines

Meet Irfan Bhati, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Sunny Deol answers if his blockbuster Gadar 2 is 'anti-Pakistan': 'I don't believe in...'

This actress, who made Bollywood debut in 2016, once grabbed headlines for supporting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Meet Zulekha Daud, one of Dubai’s richest Indian women; labourer’s daughter who now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Meet Irfan Bhati, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

Sunny Deol answers if his blockbuster Gadar 2 is 'anti-Pakistan': 'I don't believe in...'

10 tips to cure tension headaches

Thyroid: Tips to lose weight with hypothyroidism

Foods to eat in loose motion (diarrhoea)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

This actress, who made Bollywood debut in 2016, once grabbed headlines for supporting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Sunny Deol answers if his blockbuster Gadar 2 is 'anti-Pakistan': 'I don't believe in...'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Mercury may rise to 43 degrees Celsius in the city today

Weather Report: Experts rule out chances of any rainfall in the next 96 hours

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 28, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The weather department has ruled out any relief for Amdavadis from the scorching sun and predicted the maximum temperature in the city and its adjoining areas to remain 43 degrees Celsius and above during the entire week. The northerly movement of the mercury and the dry weather conditions in the past few days is already giving a hard time to Amdavadis, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 43. 2 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD's weather forecast, maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain around 43 degrees Celsius till June 2. The higher than normal maximum temperature is attributed to the clear sky conditions prevailing in the city and the lack of atmospheric moisture. Similarly, the minimum temperature in the city is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius during the week, which is a degree above the normal mark.

As far as the weather across the state is concerned, most places in Gujarat are recording a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and above, except for the areas along the state's coastline. The highest and lowest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and 32.9 degrees Celsius were recorded on Monday at Surendranagar and Dwarka, respectively. As far as lowest minimum temperature in state is concerned, Valsad remains the coolest with 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Experts have also ruled out chances of any rainfall in the next 96 hours.

Forecast

Weather experts have suggested that dry weather conditions will continue to prevail across the state during the next four-five days, with no major change in the maximum temperatures. Experts ruled out chances of any rainfall in next 96 hours.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rs 7800 crore company’s stock plunges over 10 percent after CEO resigns due to…

Meet Bharat Kumar, son of security guard who made it to ISRO

CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of UP residents killed in Tamil Nadu train fire

Meet IAS Ananya Das, IIT graduate, cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, secured AIR…

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if Salman Khan is promoting Jawan with his new bald look, actor's reply wins internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE