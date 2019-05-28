Ahmedabad: Mercury may rise to 43 degrees Celsius in the city today

Weather Report: Experts rule out chances of any rainfall in the next 96 hours

The weather department has ruled out any relief for Amdavadis from the scorching sun and predicted the maximum temperature in the city and its adjoining areas to remain 43 degrees Celsius and above during the entire week. The northerly movement of the mercury and the dry weather conditions in the past few days is already giving a hard time to Amdavadis, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 43. 2 degrees Celsius.



As per IMD's weather forecast, maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain around 43 degrees Celsius till June 2. The higher than normal maximum temperature is attributed to the clear sky conditions prevailing in the city and the lack of atmospheric moisture. Similarly, the minimum temperature in the city is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius during the week, which is a degree above the normal mark.



As far as the weather across the state is concerned, most places in Gujarat are recording a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and above, except for the areas along the state's coastline. The highest and lowest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and 32.9 degrees Celsius were recorded on Monday at Surendranagar and Dwarka, respectively. As far as lowest minimum temperature in state is concerned, Valsad remains the coolest with 23.6 degrees Celsius.



Experts have also ruled out chances of any rainfall in the next 96 hours.

Forecast

