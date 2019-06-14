Ahmedabad: Manager steals Rs 2.33 cr from company’s locker

A complaint of theft was lodged on Wednesday after Rs 2.33 crore worth of gold and cash was stolen from the locker of finance company by its manager.

The incident took place between Tuesday night in Kosamattam Finance branch located in Meghaninagar area. Deepa Aahuja,23, a resident of Nana Chiloda and works as service executive in her complaint stated that the company provide gold loan to people and the gold is put inside the locker of company. One can open the locker using three keys, out of which two of the keys were with a accused who was a newly appointed manager.

On June 11 night, before closing the branch, the counting was done during which Rs 2.32 cr worth of gold and Rs 2.83 lakh cash was inside the locker. On June 12 morning, Aahuja found the locker was open and all valuables were stolen.