Ahmedabad: Man stabs wife for being a bad cook

A woman in Odhav, Ahmedabad has accused her husband Pruthvirajsinh Vijaysinh Sisodiya, of physical assault and attempting to kill her over a minor argument on food.

An attempt to murder case has been registered by Kajal Sisodiya, his wife. In her complaint she stated that on May 30, at around 2 pm, he got into a physical tussle with her after getting back home. The complaint also states that, he was in an inebriated state.

"We got married on 2014 and he treated me well for the first two years of our marriage. But after that, he would come home drunk, and frequently got into aggressive verbal arguments. He even hit me at times. He is unemployed and he drinks all day," Kajal stated in her complaint. She added that she was mentally and physically tortured on a daily basis.

On the day of the incident, Pruthvirajsinh came home in the afternoon in an inebriated state and demanded food. While he was eating, he started shouting and threw the plate at Kajal. He said that he didn't like the food. He soon got aggressive and slaped Kajal repeatedly. During the dispute, he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his her on the right shoulder.

After hearing the commotion, all her neighbours rushed in and contained the situation. Later a complaint was lodged against Prithviraj with Odhav police station. Accused fled from the spot and he is still absconding.