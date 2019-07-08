Ahmedabad: Man lured with visa, cheated of Rs 60,000

A complaint was lodged against four accused with the Sabarmati police station for duping a man of Rs 60,000 on the pretext of providing Visa and ticket to him and his family.

The complaint was lodged by the real estate broker Kalpesh Patel, 30, a resident of New Ranip area. He stated that around four months he contacted visa agent Parimal Patel.

Patel convinced him after which the victim agreed on meeting Nelson Christian, the other accused in rthe case, in Nadiyad. Patel paid Rs 60,000 and gave all three passports to him. He was then assured of a visa being delivered within a couple of weeks.

After a month passed, he contacted the accused, and he was again convinced that the issue will be sorted out soon. After the repeated delay, he asked the accused men to return his money and passport, but to no avail. The victim then lodged a complaint against the four accused.

Regarding the matter, Sabarmati police have lodged a complaint and have started an investigation to nab down the accused.