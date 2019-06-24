Ahmedabad: Man kills wife, suspects affair

The deceased has been identified as Shabanbanu Shaikh (39)

Narol police on Sunday arrested a man for killing his wife over the suspicion of an extramarital affair.

The deceased has been identified as Shabanbanu Shaikh (39). As per police, the husband identified as Abdula Shaikh (50) argued over Shabanbanu having an extramarital affair with a man in the same colony.

They regular dispute between the couple often led to physical torture by Abdula. On Sunday early morning, a heated argument broke between the couple, after he suspected that Shaban was meeting the man behind his back. Abdula lost his temper, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked her. Shabanbanu collapsed after being stabbed a multiple times. The incident took place at around 8 am in the Nazar Park area of Narol.

Meanwhile, neighbours gathered at the spot after they heard her screaming from the house. After opening the door, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood and Abdula was holding the bloodied knife.

She was rushed to the hospital after which she was declared dead on arrival.

The accused was arrested from the crime spot, and a complaint has been lodged by Farzanabanu Shaikh (sister of the victim).