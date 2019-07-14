Ahmedabad: Man kills wife over suspicion of affair

The accused strangulated his wife to death and lied that she had committed suicide.

On Saturday Danilimda police arrested a 25-year-old man for killing his wife over suspicion of her having an extramarital affair. The accused strangulated his wife to death and lied that she had committed suicide.



The deceased identified as Misba, 20, is a resident of Danilimda. The complaint was lodged by victims mother Shabanbanu Shaikh stated that around two year back her daughter got married to the accused Sohib Chipa and it was love marriage. After four months of their marriage there were disputes regarding finances. Chipa also phtically assaulted his wife.



Chipa also suspected of Misha was having an affair. Six months back, Misba even filed a complaint against Chipa, acccusing him of trying to strangulate her. Later the issue was resolved.



On July 11, Chipa called Misba's parents and informed them that she had committed suicide by hanging herself. The postmortem reports revealed that Misba was strangulated to death. Police detained Chipa on Friday and during interrogation he confessed of killing Misba.