Ahmedabad: Man kills carpenter over Rs 8,000, dumps body in Fatewadi canal

The city Crime Branch on Monday arrested a 23-year-old involved in the murder of an unidentified man whose body had been dumped in the Fatewadi canal a week back.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Mujmil (23), a resident of the Fatewadi area. As per crime branch officials, on May 24, a complaint was lodged with the Vejalpur police station after the body of a man was found in the Gyaspur-Fatewadi canal. Cops were unable to identify the body which was wrapped in a bedsheet. It was ascertained that it was a man aged between 35 and 40.

Later, the case was handed over to the city Crime Branch. During their investigation, the victim was identified as Vikash, a carpenter who worked in a showroom located in Fatewadi and lived in the same area. Officials suspected his friend Mohammad Mujmil's involvement in the murder and arrested him. During interrogation, it was revealed that Mujmil and two of his friends had killed Vikash and then dumped the body in the canal.

Further investigation revealed Mujmil and Vikash were friends, and that a couple of months ago, Vikash had lent Rs 8,000 to Mujmil. After months passing with Mujmil not returning the money despite several reminders, Vikash called him and started abusing him. One week back, when Mujmil was at a hotel with his friends Junned and Uzar, Vikash again called him and started abusing. After that, Mujmil and his friends reached Vikash's house and started beating him up. Mujmil strangulated him to death and later, the trio wrapped his body in a bedsheet, took him to the Gysapur-Fatewadi canal and dumped him.

ACP BV Solanki of the crime branch said, "Right now, we have arrested the main accused in the matter, while the other two who helped him are absconding and search for them is on. We have gotten tips about them and soon, they will also be nabbed."